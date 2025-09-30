Blanca CRE Arranges 78,315 SF Office Lease in Miami for ADP

MIAMI — Blanca Commercial Real Estate (Blanca CRE) has arranged a 78,315-square-foot office lease at Waterford Business District in Miami. ADP, a global HR and payroll solutions provider, will relocate its current Miami office at 10200 Sunset Drive to the Waterford campus at 65th Avenue and 7th Street, adjacent to Miami International Airport.

Juan Ruiz, Andres del Corral, Jack Davidson, Tere Blanca and Jessy Aguila of Blanca CRE represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Other recent leases executed at the 250-acre Waterford campus include Carnival Corp., Assurant and Verizon, among other major firms.