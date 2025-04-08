Blanca CRE Negotiates Three Office Leases to Bring Plaza Coral Gables in South Florida to Full Occupancy

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Blanca Commercial Real Estate (Blanca CRE) has negotiated three office leases at The Plaza Coral Gables, a mixed-use development in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables that includes two Class A office towers exceeding 450,000 square feet. The latest round of leases brings the property’s office component to full occupancy. These deals include Baycrest Partners (1,800 square feet), ALTI (6,000 square feet) and Marcum (9,600 square feet), which are joining existing tenants including Apple, Bacardi and Hinshaw & Culbertson.

Max Rossi of Newmark represented Baycrest Partners, Thomas Haughton of CBRE represented ALTI and Carlyle Coffin of Stream Realty Partners represented Marcum in the lease negotiations. Tere Blanca, Danet Linares and Andres del Corral of Blanca CRE lead the office leasing team at The Plaza Coral Gables on behalf of the landlord, Agave Holdings.

In addition to office space, the mixed-use development features the 242-room Loews Coral Gables Hotel, 165,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, the 170-unit The Reserve apartments and a 2,000-space parking garage.