Blanca Signs 117,764 SF of Office Leases at Waterford Business District in Miami

MIAMI — Blanca Commercial Real Estate has signed 15 leases at Waterford Business District, a 250-acre office campus located adjacent to Miami International Airport. Totaling 117,764 square feet, the transactions include 47,851 square feet of new leases and 69,913 square feet of renewals with tenants across a mix of industries such as life sciences, logistics, insurance, maritime, hospitality, professional services and international business operations.

New leases at Waterford Business District include Greenvine Insurance (26,014 square feet); Megalabs USA (9,703 square feet); Fresh Dining Concepts (7,944 square); KOTUG Americas (2,673 square feet); and RPL International Group (1,517 square feet).

Recent lease renewals include Regus (24,181 square feet); Estee Lauder Travel Retail Services (10,276 square feet); Victor, Shaw & McCue (8,475 square feet); Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (6,897 square feet); Yamaha Motor Distribution LATAM (5,673 square feet); Globant LLC (3,826 square feet); Jamaica Tourist Board (3,664 square feet); First American Services (2,984 square feet); Rolls-Royce Solutions (2,489 square feet); and CargoBot (1,448 square feet).

The tenant reps for these deals included CBRE, State Street Realty, Blanca Commercial Real Estate, Lokation Real Estate, Cresa, JLL, Newmark, Cushman & Wakefield, Vitalis Properties, Easton & Associates, Colliers and Brickss Real Estate Co.

A joint venture between Nuveen Real Estate and PIMCO Prime Real Estate owns Waterford Business District, which spans more than 3 million square feet of office space across seven buildings. The office campus has undergone extensive renovations and enhancements, including redesigned lobbies, upgraded outdoor environments, a conference center, waterfront gathering spaces, fitness facilities and collaborative tenant lounges.