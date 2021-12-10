Blaze, Argosy Acquire Hotel Property in Metro Atlanta, Plan for Multifamily Conversion

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Charleston-based Blaze Capital Partners and joint venture partner Philadelphia-based Argosy Real Estate Partners have acquired The Spoke at Peachtree Corners, an extended-stay hotel in Peachtree Corners, about 21.9 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The two firms plan to convert the hotel property into a tech-oriented multifamily community, as well as plan to invest in interior and exterior capital improvements. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Originally built as a hotel in 1989, The Spoke at Peachtree Corners has recently undergone property upgrades, including a remodeled clubhouse, gym, sports court and pool area. The unit interiors have also been modernized and currently feature hard surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and updated lighting fixtures.

Located at 450 Technology Parkway NW, the property is situated northeast of Atlanta adjacent to the Atlanta TechPark, an office park housing more than 100 tenants.

Blaze Capital and Argosy will complete interior upgrades at the property, including smart-home and technology-based work-from-home amenity space. The two firms will also complete exterior upgrades, including remodeling the clubhouse and leasing office, establishing upgraded and rebranded signage, converting the existing basketball court to outdoor amenity space, expanding the existing common laundry facility and painting the exteriors.

After the property is redeveloped, The Spoke at Peachtree Corners will feature community amenities, including community-wide Wi-Fi, a tech-centric clubhouse with coworking spaces and fitness offerings, upgraded pool and sun deck and outdoor social spaces. The property will also include 92 rental units.