Blaze Capital, Argosy Purchase Extended-Stay Hotel in Savannah for Multifamily Conversion

SAVANNAH, GA. — Charleston-based Blaze Capital Partners has purchased Spoke Savannah, an extended-stay hotel in Savannah, for an undisclosed price. In partnership with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Blaze Capital plans to convert the hotel into a 106-unit multifamily community and to invest $3.2 million in capital improvements to reposition and rebrand the property.

Spoke Savannah was originally constructed in 1990 as an extended-stay hotel. The property has undergone recent material renovations with the additions of a remodeled clubhouse, gym, sport court and pool area with grilling capabilities. Unit interiors have been upgraded to feature solid-surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. The two firms plan to make additional interior unit upgrades, including new plank flooring, renovated light fixtures and paint touch-ups, as well as property and common area improvements, including a clubhouse and leasing office renovation, outdoor amenity space upgrades, an expansion of the onsite laundry facility, rebranded signage and exterior paint.

Located at 5820 White Bluff Road, Spoke Savannah sits in Midtown, just four miles south of the city’s historic downtown district. The property is less than three miles away from the Memorial University Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital. The property is also located near Savannah Technical College and Hunter Army Airfield, a military base.