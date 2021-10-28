Blaze Capital, Argosy Purchase Extended-Stay Hotel in Southwest Charlotte for Multifamily Conversion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blaze Capital Partners and Argosy Real Estate Partners have purchased The Spoke at Tyvola Station, an extended-stay hotel in the Southwest submarket of Charlotte, with plans to convert the former hotel into a 116-unit multifamily community. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1985 as a hotel, The Spoke at Tyvola Station was renovated in 1998 and recently underwent additional interior upgrades over the past 18 months. As part of the repositioning plans, Blaze Capital and Argosy will renovate the interior units and common areas, including the clubhouse, leasing office, exterior curb appeal and landscaping.

The Spoke at Tyvola Station will include 10 two-story residential buildings and one three-story building with a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, swimming pool and outdoor lounges.

Located at 5816 Westpark Drive, The Spoke at Tyvola Station offers access to Interstate 77 and Tyvola Road. The community is situated about 6.5 miles from downtown Charlotte and about 8.3 miles from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.