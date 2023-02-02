Blaze Capital Partners Acquires 150-Unit Active Adult Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — South Carolina-based investment firm Blaze Capital Partners has acquired Sage Stone Oak, a 150-unit active adult community in San Antonio. The property was built in 2020 on a 7.5-acre site on the city’s north side. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 829 to 1,172 square feet. Residences feature granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, library, media and game room and two dog parks. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.