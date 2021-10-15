Blaze Capital Partners Acquires Newly Built Apartment Community Near Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Completed in September, Tapestry Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans going up to 1,132 square feet.

GARDEN CITY, GA. — Blaze Capital Partners has acquired Tapestry Park, a 232-unit multifamily community in Garden City, about 8.3 miles from Savannah. Completed in September, Tapestry Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans going up to 1,132 square feet. The property includes five, three-story buildings and two, four-story buildings. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and a playground.

Located at 100 Town Center Drive, Tapestry Park has access to Highway 16 and is situated within the Garden City Town Center development, which includes a three-block perimeter with City Hall. Additionally, the property is situated about 7.2 miles from an Amazon distribution center, 9.6 miles from the Port of Savannah and 7.5 miles from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).