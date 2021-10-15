REBusinessOnline

Blaze Capital Partners Acquires Newly Built Apartment Community Near Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Tapestry Park

Completed in September, Tapestry Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans going up to 1,132 square feet.

GARDEN CITY, GA. — Blaze Capital Partners has acquired Tapestry Park, a 232-unit multifamily community in Garden City, about 8.3 miles from Savannah. Completed in September, Tapestry Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans going up to 1,132 square feet. The property includes five, three-story buildings and two, four-story buildings. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and a playground.

Located at 100 Town Center Drive, Tapestry Park has access to Highway 16 and is situated within the Garden City Town Center development, which includes a three-block perimeter with City Hall. Additionally, the property is situated about 7.2 miles from an Amazon distribution center, 9.6 miles from the Port of Savannah and 7.5 miles from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews