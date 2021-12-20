REBusinessOnline

Blaze Capital Partners Sells 256-Unit Apartment Community in North Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Dwell at Greenridge

Built in 1980, The Dwell at Greenridge is a two-story multifamily community that offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 to 960 square feet.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston-based Blaze Capital Partners has sold Dwell at Greenridge, a 256-unit apartment community located in North Charleston. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1980, The Dwell at Greenridge is a two-story multifamily community that offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 to 960 square feet. Community amenities include a pool with sun deck, grill and picnic areas, clubhouse and two laundry centers.

Located at 7910 Crossroads Drive, Dwell at Greenridge is situated close to Interstate 26 and two of South Carolina’s largest manufacturers: Boeing and Volvo. The property is also located about 16 miles from the College of Charleston and approximately nine miles from Charleston International Airport.

Blaze Capital Partners made investments to modernize the property over its ownership period, including adding new signage and marketing, building a new clubhouse and fitness center and redesigning exterior amenities and landscaping.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  