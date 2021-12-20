Blaze Capital Partners Sells 256-Unit Apartment Community in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston-based Blaze Capital Partners has sold Dwell at Greenridge, a 256-unit apartment community located in North Charleston. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1980, The Dwell at Greenridge is a two-story multifamily community that offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 to 960 square feet. Community amenities include a pool with sun deck, grill and picnic areas, clubhouse and two laundry centers.

Located at 7910 Crossroads Drive, Dwell at Greenridge is situated close to Interstate 26 and two of South Carolina’s largest manufacturers: Boeing and Volvo. The property is also located about 16 miles from the College of Charleston and approximately nine miles from Charleston International Airport.

Blaze Capital Partners made investments to modernize the property over its ownership period, including adding new signage and marketing, building a new clubhouse and fitness center and redesigning exterior amenities and landscaping.