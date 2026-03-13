BLDG Management Begins Leasing 69-Story Apartment Tower in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — BLDG Management Co. has begun leasing The Orchard, a 69-story apartment tower located in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. The Orchard houses 824 units, including 576 market-rate apartments, 248 affordable housing units and a penthouse with a rooftop deck, as well as 13,000 square feet of above-grade retail space. The development also features 100,000 square feet of amenity space. Specific amenities include a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa with a steam room and sauna, basketball court, multi-sport simulator, lounge areas, a children’s playroom, game room, movie screening rooms, work pods, a dog spa and a package room with refrigerated storage. The Orchard also features a “backyard” with an apple orchard, three pickleball courts, an outdoor screening area. Perkins Eastman designed The Orchard, and Triton Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2023, and the first move-ins are now underway. Monthly rents start in the mid-$3000s for a one-bedroom apartment.