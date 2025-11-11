Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
100-Bay-Street-Jersey-City
According to the developer, at 1,055 feet, the proposed multifamily building at 100 Bay St. in Jersey City would be the fourth tallest residential tower in the greater New York City metro area and the United States as a whole.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York City-based developer BLDG Management has unveiled plans for a 1,300-unit proposed multifamily project at 100 Bay Street in Jersey City. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, the project concept centers on a single residential building that will feature two towers — rising 90 and 40 stories — on a podium base and connected by a 40th floor sky bridge. In addition, the plan for 100 Bay Street includes a 20 percent affordable housing component as well as approximately 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor retail space at the ground level. Lastly, the design implements previously approved elements required by Jersey City for this site, pursuant to a development agreement with the property owner, which was approved in a federal court consent order.

You may also like

Jackson Square Properties Disposes of Multifamily Property in...

ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Break Ground on...

Ballast Acquires Grosvenor Court Apartments in San Francisco...

Kiser Group Brokers $13M Sale of Skilled Nursing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit West...

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.9M Fire, Ambulance Headquarters...

JLL Arranges $10.1M in Acquisition Financing for Two...

FRP Holdings Buys 170,800 SF Warehouse in Hamilton,...

Garden Communities Underway on 100-Unit Multifamily Project in...