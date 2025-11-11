BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York City-based developer BLDG Management has unveiled plans for a 1,300-unit proposed multifamily project at 100 Bay Street in Jersey City. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, the project concept centers on a single residential building that will feature two towers — rising 90 and 40 stories — on a podium base and connected by a 40th floor sky bridge. In addition, the plan for 100 Bay Street includes a 20 percent affordable housing component as well as approximately 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor retail space at the ground level. Lastly, the design implements previously approved elements required by Jersey City for this site, pursuant to a development agreement with the property owner, which was approved in a federal court consent order.