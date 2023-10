BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. — Dallas-based developer Berkshire Lane Development Partners (BLDP) will build a 182-unit garden-style multifamily project in Broken Arrow, a southeastern suburb of Tulsa. Berkshire @1Eleven will offer one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, and open green space. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in summer 2025.