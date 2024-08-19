Bleecker Partners Welcomes Three New Tenants to Industrial Flex Complex in Metro Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Bleecker Partners has welcomed three new tenants to Northway Plaza, a 131,149-square-foot industrial flex complex located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The deals with engineering firm Lina T. Ramey & Associates (8,400 square feet), High Five Ventures LLC (3,570 square feet) and Northstar Mobile Inc. (2,972 square feet) bring the property to nearly full occupancy. Jason Finch and Justin Greenwood of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Bleecker Partners in the lease negotiations. Ethan Denton of Lee & Associates represented Lina T. Ramey & Associates.