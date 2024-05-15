Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Bayberry-Town-Center
Bayberry Town Center in Middletown, Delaware, will total 280,000 square feet.
Blenheim Group Breaks Ground on 280,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Middletown, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, DEL. — Blenheim Group has broken ground on Bayberry Town Center, a 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Middletown. A 64,000-square-foot Weis Markets with a fuel facility will anchor the property. Other tenants at the development will include a bank, pet store, spa and nail salon. Construction on Weis Markets is scheduled to begin this fall, with the opening of Weis and several other tenants planned for 2025. Upon completion, the project will also feature office space, two green spaces, 145 townhomes and internal street and trail connectivity. Jim Tancredi of LMT Commercial is leasing the retail space.

