REBusinessOnline

Block & Co. Acquires Net-Leased Restaurant Property in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Restaurant, Retail

The restaurant, occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is located on 291 Highway.

LIBERTY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has acquired a 2,685-square-foot property occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Liberty within metro Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. The net-leased building is located at 600 S. 291 Highway. Block & Co. will serve as property manager. David Block of Block & Co. represented the company in its purchase.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  