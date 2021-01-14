Block & Co. Acquires Net-Leased Restaurant Property in Liberty, Missouri

The restaurant, occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is located on 291 Highway.

LIBERTY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has acquired a 2,685-square-foot property occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Liberty within metro Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. The net-leased building is located at 600 S. 291 Highway. Block & Co. will serve as property manager. David Block of Block & Co. represented the company in its purchase.