Block & Co. Acquires Sonic-Occupied Property in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Two investment groups headed by Block & Co. Inc. Realtors have acquired a 1,434-square-foot property net leased to Sonic in Overland Park for an undisclosed price. The restaurant sits on .8 acres at 10701 Roe Ave. Block & Co. will manage the property. David Block and Max Kosoglad of Block & Co. represented the buyers. Micah Feingold Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

