Block & Co. Arranges $9.2M Sale of Grocery Asset in Grain Valley, Missouri

Price Chopper and Starbucks occupy the 60,000-square-foot center.

GRAIN VALLEY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has arranged the $9.2 million sale of a 60,000-square-foot shopping center in Grain Valley, about 25 miles east of Kansas City. Price Chopper and Starbucks occupy the property, which is situated on 7.3 acres on McQuerry Road. William Glasgow of Block & Co. represented the undisclosed buyer as well as the seller, Star Development Corp., which constructed the building in 2017.

