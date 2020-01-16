Block & Co. Arranges Sale of 55,250 SF Warehouse in Kansas City, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has arranged the sale of a 55,250-square-foot warehouse in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. Spicin Foods fully occupies the facility for its bottling and distribution operations. The property sits on nearly 2.5 acres at 111 Southwest Blvd. and includes a factory retail store. Spicin Foods, formerly known as Original Juan, is a specialty foods manufacturer that creates specialty sauces, salsas, snacks and dips. David Block and Max Kosoglad of Block brokered the sale. A local investment group purchased the building from an undisclosed seller.