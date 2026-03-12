Thursday, March 12, 2026
Sun Fresh Grocery anchors New Mark Shopping Center.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriRetail

Block & Co. Brokers Sale of 81,884 SF Shopping Center in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has brokered the sale of the New Mark Shopping Center, an 81,884-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Kansas City anchored by a 52,000-square-foot Sun Fresh Grocery store. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Block & Co. originally purchased the center in 2001, one year after it was developed by Associated Wholesale Grocers. Since that time, Block & Co. served as the leasing and property management company for the shopping center. David Block and Jay Friedman of Block & Co. negotiated the investment sale on behalf of the property ownership.

