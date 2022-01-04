REBusinessOnline

Block & Co. Brokers Sale of Orchard Corners Shopping Center in Lenexa, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Orchard Corners is located across from Oak Park Mall.

LENEXA, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has brokered the sale of Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa, about 15 miles southwest of Kansas City, for an undisclosed price. The more than 200,000-square-foot property is located at the southwest corner of 95th Street and Quivira Road across from Oak Park Mall. Anchor tenants include Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Michaels. There is a 37,000-square-foot space available for lease that was previously occupied by Stein Mart. Orchard Corners was built in 1971 and renovated in the 1990s.

David Block of Block & Co. represented the buyer, a group of local investors that includes himself. CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Block & Co. will handle property management and leasing.

