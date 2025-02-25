Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Block & Co. Buys 18-Acre Retail Development Site in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

WENTZVILLE, MO. — A Block & Co. Inc. Realtors-headed investment group comprised of investors from Kansas City and St. Louis has purchased 18 acres of land at Wentzville Parkway and Will Ron Drive in Wentzville, a suburb of St. Louis. Wentzville Parkway serves as a major commercial corridor and is located near General Motors’ $2 billion manufacturing campus and Mercy’s new $650 million hospital. The development plan calls for a retail project, with over 10 acres available for ground lease or build-to-suit opportunities. Zach Albrecht and David Block of Block & Co., along with Eddie Cherry of Manor Real Estate will co-list the development. The trio also negotiated the sale on behalf of the buyer, while Danny Wappelhorst of Cissell Mueller represented the undisclosed seller.

