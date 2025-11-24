Block & Co. Buys 510,000 SF Summit Fair Lifestyle Center in Suburban Kansas City

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has purchased Summit Fair, a lifestyle center in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit. Totaling roughly 510,000 square feet, the property is approximately 90 percent leased. Tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, H&M, Lululemon, Made in KC Marketplace, Craft Putt, Orangetheory, Pure Barre, Chick-fil-A, DSW, McAlister’s Deli, JC Penney and Missouri Furniture Mart. Sephora and LoveSac are slated to open soon at the center.

Block & Co. intends to introduce community-focused events and expand the tenant mix at Summit Fair. The company now leases and manages 10 multi-tenant centers in Lee’s Summit. Zachary Albrecht and David Block of Block & Co. represented the buyers, a group of local investors including Block and Doug Compton of Lawrence, Kan. The seller was Arizona-based Red Development. With this sale, Red has exited the Kansas City market.