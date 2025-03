LIBERTY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has completed the lease-up of Crossroads Shopping Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. The most recent lease transactions were with Total Wireless and Frame It. Additional tenants include Savers, Curves, Sugar Kittens Cat Café & Cattery, Palen Music Center, Dollar General, Pizza Hut and Mi Hacienda. Daniel Brocato and Phil Peck of Block & Co. are the leasing agents for the property.