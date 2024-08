LENEXA, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has completed the lease-up of a former SteinMart anchor space at Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa near Kansas City. Petco leased the remaining 18,500-square-foot endcap space and will join Sierra in backfilling the 37,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by SteinMart. David Block of Block & Co. represented ownership in the leases with Petco and Sierra. Anchor tenants at Orchard Corners include Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Michaels.