Block & Co. Completes Lease-Up of Mission West Shopping Center in Kansas

MISSION, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has completed the lease-up of Mission West Shopping Center in Mission. Recent deals with Atlas Autism Health, Levant Bakery and a golf simulation lounge completed the final phase of leasing at the property, which had more than 20,000 square feet of vacant space. Other tenants at the center include Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Rally House and Slim Chickens. The leasing team included Block & Co.’s Grant Summers, Paul Massali, Max Kosoglad and David Block.