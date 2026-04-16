Thursday, April 16, 2026
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The newest tenants at Mission West Shopping Center include Atlas Autism Health, Levant Bakery and a golf simulation lounge.
KansasLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Block & Co. Completes Lease-Up of Mission West Shopping Center in Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

MISSION, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has completed the lease-up of Mission West Shopping Center in Mission. Recent deals with Atlas Autism Health, Levant Bakery and a golf simulation lounge completed the final phase of leasing at the property, which had more than 20,000 square feet of vacant space. Other tenants at the center include Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Rally House and Slim Chickens. The leasing team included Block & Co.’s Grant Summers, Paul Massali, Max Kosoglad and David Block.

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