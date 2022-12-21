Block & Co. Purchases 100,000 SF Shoppes at Shoal Creek in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. Pine Tree Development sold the approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center, which is fully leased to tenants such as Best Buy, Lukas Liquors, La-Z-Boy, Chipotle and America’s Best. Block & Co. originally developed the property in 2014 before selling it to Pine Tree. David Block of Block & Co. negotiated the transaction on behalf of the buyer and CBRE represented the seller.