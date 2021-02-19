REBusinessOnline

Block & Co. Purchases Goodyear-Occupied Property in Kansas City

The 6,840-square-foot building is located at 7620 Wornall Road.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — An investment group headed by Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has purchased a Goodyear Auto Service-occupied property in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 6,840-square-foot building is located at 7620 Wornall Road. Block & Co. will provide property management services for the asset. This is the second net-lease investment purchase for the company so far this year.

