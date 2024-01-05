Friday, January 5, 2024
Block & Co. Sells 17,381 SF Commercial Building in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has sold 2 E. 59th St. in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. Riley ABA & Autism Center purchased the 17,381-square-foot building with plans to occupy it. The building is set to undergo extensive renovations in the coming weeks. Riley ABA is planning for several new and interactive play areas, including a 1,000-square-foot play town to target play and social skills, a larger interior sensory gym for gross and fine motor development, and an outdoor, fenced-in playground. The facility will also feature ample parking, an employee break room with an outdoor patio, a large prep kitchen and several individual bathrooms. Riley ABA expects renovations to be completed by mid-summer 2024. David Block, Max Kosoglad and Carson St. Clair represented Block on an internal basis.

