Block & Co. Sells 46,538 SF Former Best Buy Building in Kansas City to Planet Fitness

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has sold a 46,538-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Best Buy in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The property at 10500 Parallel Parkway sits on four acres within the 850,000-square-foot Plaza at the Speedway shopping center. Planet Fitness plans to utilize approximately 25,000 square feet of the building with remaining space available for lease. Construction is slated to begin immediately. Block & Co. headed the shopping center investment group that originally developed Plaza at the Speedway, which included the Best Buy building. The Best Buy property was sold to a national company and then repurchased by a Block & Co.-headed investment group in 2020. David Block, Max Kosoglad and Alex Block represented Block & Co. on an internal basis in the sale to Planet Fitness.