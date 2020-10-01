REBusinessOnline

Block & Co. Sells 8,000 SF Monticello Center in Shawnee, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Monticello Center is fully leased.

SHAWNEE, KAN. — An investment group headed by Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has sold Monticello Center, an 8,000-square-foot retail building in Shawnee. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is fully leased to Chipotle, Farmers Insurance, Domino’s, Lush Nail Spa and Yoga Fit. Block & Co originally developed the building in 2004 and has remained its leasing and property management company. David Block and Larry Graves of Block & Co. represented the seller. Cory DeLong of AREA Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  