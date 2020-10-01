Block & Co. Sells 8,000 SF Monticello Center in Shawnee, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Monticello Center is fully leased.

SHAWNEE, KAN. — An investment group headed by Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has sold Monticello Center, an 8,000-square-foot retail building in Shawnee. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is fully leased to Chipotle, Farmers Insurance, Domino’s, Lush Nail Spa and Yoga Fit. Block & Co originally developed the building in 2004 and has remained its leasing and property management company. David Block and Larry Graves of Block & Co. represented the seller. Cory DeLong of AREA Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer.