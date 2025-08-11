Monday, August 11, 2025
Drake Development purchased the assets with plans to repurpose them as part of a larger redevelopment project on the north side of Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Block & Co. Sells Two Retail Buildings in Suburban Kansas City Slated for Redevelopment

by Kristin Harlow

MERRIAM, KAN. — Block & Co. Inc. Realtors has sold a Chipotle-occupied restaurant property and a Shell convenience store building in Merriam, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. The assets are located on the northeast quadrant of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway. The two buildings were both managed and sold by a Block & Co.-headed investment group to a buyer affiliated with Drake Development to be part of a larger redevelopment project on the north side of Shawnee Mission Parkway. David Block represented the seller.

