Block Real Estate Services Begins Development of $60M Apartment Complex in Suburban Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

The Residences at Galleria will surround a 43,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Block Real Estate Services LLC has begun development of a $60 million apartment complex in Overland Park, an upscale suburb of Kansas City. Designed by Hoefer Wysocki, The Residences at Galleria is part of the first phase of the larger $350 million project known as Galleria. Phase I includes two apartment buildings, office space, retail and entertainment space and parking. The Residences at Galleria will rise four stories with 322 units, which will surround a 43,000-square-foot courtyard equipped with a pool, bar, hot tub, cabanas, fire pits and lounge areas. Additional amenities will include a game room, golf lounge, dog park and outdoor cinema. Completion is slated for 2022. Titan Built is the general contractor.