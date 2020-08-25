REBusinessOnline

Block Real Estate Services Begins Development of $60M Apartment Complex in Suburban Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

The Residences at Galleria will surround a 43,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Block Real Estate Services LLC has begun development of a $60 million apartment complex in Overland Park, an upscale suburb of Kansas City. Designed by Hoefer Wysocki, The Residences at Galleria is part of the first phase of the larger $350 million project known as Galleria. Phase I includes two apartment buildings, office space, retail and entertainment space and parking. The Residences at Galleria will rise four stories with 322 units, which will surround a 43,000-square-foot courtyard equipped with a pool, bar, hot tub, cabanas, fire pits and lounge areas. Additional amenities will include a game room, golf lounge, dog park and outdoor cinema. Completion is slated for 2022. Titan Built is the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  