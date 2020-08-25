Block Real Estate Services Begins Development of $60M Apartment Complex in Suburban Kansas City
OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Block Real Estate Services LLC has begun development of a $60 million apartment complex in Overland Park, an upscale suburb of Kansas City. Designed by Hoefer Wysocki, The Residences at Galleria is part of the first phase of the larger $350 million project known as Galleria. Phase I includes two apartment buildings, office space, retail and entertainment space and parking. The Residences at Galleria will rise four stories with 322 units, which will surround a 43,000-square-foot courtyard equipped with a pool, bar, hot tub, cabanas, fire pits and lounge areas. Additional amenities will include a game room, golf lounge, dog park and outdoor cinema. Completion is slated for 2022. Titan Built is the general contractor.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.