REBusinessOnline

Block Real Estate Services Breaks Ground on 200,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit for MSI in Lenexa, Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

LENEXA, KAN. — Block Real Estate Services LLC has broken ground on a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for MS International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, tile and hardscaping products, in Lenexa. The property will be located within Lenexa Logistics Centre, a Class A industrial park.

The facility will feature nearly 195,000 square feet of warehouse space, 5,800 square feet of office space, 13 dock positions, 132 car parking spaces, 13 trailer parking spaces and a clear height of 32 feet. Future additions to the space will include a crane production area and a showroom. ARCO National Construction is serving as design-builder. John Stafford of Colliers represented MSI. Kenneth Block, Michael Block, Zach Hubbard, Andrew Block and William Block represented the developer on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  