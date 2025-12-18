Thursday, December 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Bloomberg Signs 495,753 SF Office Lease Extension in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Bloomberg LP has signed an 11-year, 495,753-square-foot office lease extension at 120 Park Avenue, a 26-story building in Midtown Manhattan. The business media giant, which has been a tenant at 120 Park Avenue since 2011, has committed to occupying 20 floors, as well as lower-level spaces, through 2040. Howard Fiddle, Chris Mansfield and Zachary Weil of CBRE represented Bloomberg in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman and Diana Biasotti of JLL, along with internal agents Chris Roth, Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.

You may also like

GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $163.4M Loan for Refinancing...

Newmark Brokers $84.5M Sale of Keurig Dr. Pepper...

McGuireWoods Extends, Expands Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

Block & Co. Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF...

JLL Arranges Financing for 500,000 SF Office, Retail...

JLL Arranges $384M in Financing for Jersey City...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 123,821 SF...

Maine Course Hospitality Buys 113-Room Hotel in Saratoga...