Bloomberg Signs 495,753 SF Office Lease Extension in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Bloomberg LP has signed an 11-year, 495,753-square-foot office lease extension at 120 Park Avenue, a 26-story building in Midtown Manhattan. The business media giant, which has been a tenant at 120 Park Avenue since 2011, has committed to occupying 20 floors, as well as lower-level spaces, through 2040. Howard Fiddle, Chris Mansfield and Zachary Weil of CBRE represented Bloomberg in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman and Diana Biasotti of JLL, along with internal agents Chris Roth, Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.