Bloomberg Signs 924,876 SF Office Lease Extension, Expansion at 919 Third Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Bloomberg LP has signed a 924,876-square-foot office lease extension and expansion at 919 Third Avenue in Manhattan. The deal will see the business media and publishing giant retain its 749,035-square-foot space that covers floors two through 18 and floors 28 through 33. The original lease for that portion of the building expires in 2029, and the new extension runs through 2040. In addition, Bloomberg will expand its footprint within the building by 175,841 square feet via a new 15-year lease covering a portion of the 34th floor and the entire floors on levels 35 and 41 through 44. SL Green owns 919 Third Avenue, which rises 47 stories and spans 1.5 million square feet. The building was originally completed in 1970 and recently underwent a capital improvement program. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier, Taylor Callahan, Alex D’Amario and Nicole Marshall of CBRE represented SL Green in the lease negotiations. Howard Fiddle, Chris Mansfield, Zach Weil and Ryan Luck, also with CBRE, represented Bloomberg, which also recently extended its office lease at 731 Lexington Avenue through 2040.