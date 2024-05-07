Bloomberg Signs 946,815 SF Office Lease Extension at 731 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Bloomberg LP has signed a 946,815-square-foot office lease extension at 731 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. The extension term is 11 years, and the business journalism organization will now keep its headquarters at the 56-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building through 2040. Developed by Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) and owned by its affiliate, publicly traded REIT Alexander’s Inc., 731 Lexington Avenue also houses 250,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 105 condos. Bloomberg’s physical footprint in New York spans more than 2 million square feet across three buildings.