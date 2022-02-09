REBusinessOnline

Bloomfield Capital Provides $4M Bridge Loan for Cleveland Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

CLEVELAND — Bloomfield Capital has provided a $4 million senior bridge loan for a 100,000-square-foot industrial property in Cleveland. The undisclosed borrower has owned the building for several years and plans to utilize the loan to finalize interior renovations and upgrades to the property, which is more than 90 percent leased to retail and food processing tenants. The borrower plans to refinance the bridge loan with a conventional loan in 12 months.

