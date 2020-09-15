Bloomingdale’s to Open 25,000 SF Store at Samanea Mall in Westbury, New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Bloomingdale’s Furniture will open a 25,000-square-foot store at Samanea Mall in Westbury, located on Long Island, in spring 2021. Matthew Kucker and Jordan Baruch of Colliers International represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Brian Schuster of Ripco Real Estate represented Bloomingdale’s. Samanea Mall originally opened in 1997 and is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation.