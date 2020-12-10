Blossom Holding Group Nears Completion of 267-Room Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The 267-room Blossom Hotel in Houston is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2021.

HOUSTON — Blossom Holding Group is nearing completion of The Blossom Hotel, a 267-room hospitality property that will be located at 7118 Bertner Ave. near the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The 16-story hotel will feature a fitness center, lobby library, outdoor pool, karaoke room and multiple meeting and event spaces. Construction began in August 2018 and is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2021.