Blox Ventures, Angelo Gordon Divest of First Republic Center in Palo Alto for $103.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Retail, Western

First Republic and Real Produce International Market are tenants at the 58,000-square-foot retail and office building at 2100 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, Calif.

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Silicon Valley, Calif.-based Blox Ventures and New York-based Angelo Gordon & Co. have completed the disposition of First Republic Center, a retail and office property located at 2100 El Camino Real in Palo Alto’s College Terrace neighborhood.

According to Santa Clara County records, an affiliate of KKR and Drawbridge Real Estate acquired the building for $103.9 million.

First Republic’s regional office occupies 76 percent of the 58,000-square-foot building. Other tenants include a 11,000-square-foot Real Produce International Market, a music group and other local businesses.