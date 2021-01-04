REBusinessOnline

Blox Ventures, Angelo Gordon Divest of First Republic Center in Palo Alto for $103.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Retail, Western

2100-El-Camino-Real-Palo-Alto-CA

First Republic and Real Produce International Market are tenants at the 58,000-square-foot retail and office building at 2100 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, Calif.

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Silicon Valley, Calif.-based Blox Ventures and New York-based Angelo Gordon & Co. have completed the disposition of First Republic Center, a retail and office property located at 2100 El Camino Real in Palo Alto’s College Terrace neighborhood.

According to Santa Clara County records, an affiliate of KKR and Drawbridge Real Estate acquired the building for $103.9 million.

First Republic’s regional office occupies 76 percent of the 58,000-square-foot building. Other tenants include a 11,000-square-foot Real Produce International Market, a music group and other local businesses.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  