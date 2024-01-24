BLP Acquires 57,671 SF Logistics Facility in Compton, California

COMPTON, CALIF. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) has purchased an infill, last-mile logistics facility in Compton, just south of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 1215 W. Walnut St., the 57,671-square-foot, rear-load warehouse features 25-foot clear heights, eight dock-high positions, a secured truck court and 83 parking spaces. The property is fully leased through June 2025. The asset is located adjacent to the 91 Freeway in Compton, with connectivity to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Los Angeles International Airport and downtown Los Angeles.

Rob Flores and Brian Held of CBRE represented BLP in the deal.