Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
1215-W-Walnut-St-Compton-CA
Located at 1215 W. Walnut St. in Compton, Calif., the 57,671-square-foot logistics facility features 25-foot clear heights, eight dock-high positions, a secured truck court and 83 parking spaces.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

BLP Acquires 57,671 SF Logistics Facility in Compton, California

by Amy Works

COMPTON, CALIF. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) has purchased an infill, last-mile logistics facility in Compton, just south of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 1215 W. Walnut St., the 57,671-square-foot, rear-load warehouse features 25-foot clear heights, eight dock-high positions, a secured truck court and 83 parking spaces. The property is fully leased through June 2025. The asset is located adjacent to the 91 Freeway in Compton, with connectivity to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Los Angeles International Airport and downtown Los Angeles.

Rob Flores and Brian Held of CBRE represented BLP in the deal.

You may also like

Berkadia Negotiates $38.5M Sale of Woodmere Trace Apartments...

Eastham Capital, Mosaic Residential Acquire 318-Unit Sola Westchase...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $10.3M Sale of Retail...

HGIT Acquires 249-Unit Hanover Diridon Apartments in San...

Unilev Capital Sells 151,709 SF Tri-City Retail Center...

Tejon Ranch Co. Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 103,000 SF Manufacturing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Marriott...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 93-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...