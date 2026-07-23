BLP Buys 782,775 SF Distribution Facility in Frederickson, Washington

FREDERICKSON, WASH. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) has purchased a 782,775-square-foot distribution facility in Frederickson, located within the Seattle-Tacoma metro area. Terms of the transaction were not released. The property was developed by Panattoni and delivered in 2024 as part of a larger industrial development known as Fred310. Jeff Chiate and Bryce Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated the transaction.

Harbor Freight Tools fully occupies the property on a long-term basis. The facility serves as a regional distribution center supporting more than 1,600 stores nationwide.

The property, located at 6920 192nd St., features 40-foot clear heights, a cross-dock configuration with 152 dock-high doors and four grade-level doors, full concrete oversized truck courts, 476 trailer stalls, 262 auto parking spaces, 4,000 amps of power with expansion capability, ESFR sprinklers and separate truck and auto entrances.