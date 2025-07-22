Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
14928-Washington-Dr-Fontana-CA
The building at 14928 Washington Drive in Fontana, Calif., offers 175,100 square feet of Class A industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

BLP Purchases Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Fontana, California for $83.5M

by Amy Works

FONTANA, CALIF. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP), a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings, has purchased a portfolio of three industrial buildings in Fontana for $83.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Totaling 332,793 square feet, the portfolio includes a 100,039-square-foot asset at 14074 Rancho Court, a 57,654-square-foot property at 14019 Rose Ave. and a 175,100-square-foot building at 14928 Washington Drive. Each building features Class A specifications including 32-foot clear heights, secured all-concrete truck courts, dock-high and grade-level loading, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting. The properties are fully leased and offer a weighted average lease term of more than two years.

You may also like

JLL Secures $27.2M Refinancing for 124-Unit Apartment Community...

Nearon Enterprises Buys 72-Unit Briggs Village Multifamily Property...

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Peppertree...

Gart Properties Acquires 48,351 SF Edwards Corner Retail...

Waterton Acquires 30-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Minneapolis

JLL Brokers Sale of 289,847 SF Industrial Property...

EquiCap Commercial, NAI Pfefferle Negotiate Sale of 215-Unit...

Essex Arranges $3M Sale of Three-Building Multifamily Portfolio...

CBRE Negotiates 85,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in...