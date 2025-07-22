BLP Purchases Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Fontana, California for $83.5M

FONTANA, CALIF. — Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP), a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings, has purchased a portfolio of three industrial buildings in Fontana for $83.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Totaling 332,793 square feet, the portfolio includes a 100,039-square-foot asset at 14074 Rancho Court, a 57,654-square-foot property at 14019 Rose Ave. and a 175,100-square-foot building at 14928 Washington Drive. Each building features Class A specifications including 32-foot clear heights, secured all-concrete truck courts, dock-high and grade-level loading, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting. The properties are fully leased and offer a weighted average lease term of more than two years.