BLS Reports US Economy Adds 206,000 Jobs in June, Revises April and May Down Significantly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm employment in the United States increased by 206,000 jobs in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This figure slightly surpasses the expectations of Dow Jones economists, which predicted an increase of 200,000, according to CNBC. The number does, however, fall below that of May, which the BLS revised down to 218,000 jobs.

The BLS also significantly revised the employment gains for April, from 165,000 jobs to 108,000. Combined, the BLS revised the prior two months down by a combined 111,000 jobs.

Government employment increased by 70,000 jobs in June, higher than the average monthly gain of 49,000 over the prior 12 months. Other sectors with noteworthy gains included healthcare (49,000 jobs), social assistance (34,000) and construction (27,000). Other major industries saw little change. Employment in professional and business services fell by 17,000 jobs month-over-month, led by losses in temporary services, a subcategory that has tumbled by 515,000 jobs since March 2022.

The unemployment rate in June increased slightly, reaching 4.1 percent. This marks the highest level since October 2021. According to CNBC, forecasts had called for the rate to hold steady at 4 percent.