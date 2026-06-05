BLS: U.S. Economy Adds 172,000 Jobs in May

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm employment in the United States increased by 172,000 jobs in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The figure shows a slight decrease from the upwardly revised 179,000 in April, and far above the 80,000 figure expected by Dow Jones economists, according to CNBC. The unemployment rate, which sits at 4.3 percent, changed little in May.

In addition, March’s number increased by 29,000, raising the total to 214,000, while April revisions increased by 64,000, lifting the final figure to 179,000. With these revisions, employment in March and April combined is 93,000 higher than previously reported.

Job gains mostly occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government and healthcare. Leisure and hospitality led the way adding 70,000 jobs, well above the average monthly gain of 14,000 over the past 12 months. Food services and drinking places added 48,000 jobs.

Local government employment grew by 55,000 jobs, excluding education (+44,000).

The healthcare sector added 35,000 jobs in May, including gains in ambulatory health services (+26,000), home health services (+11,000) and hospitals (+6,000).

Social assistance employment continued to trend upward in May (+12,000), mostly in individual and family services (+10,000). Over the past 12 months, social assistance has added an average of 17,000 jobs per month.

Employment in mining, quarrying and oil-and-gas extraction increased by 5,000 in May and is up by 10,000 since February.

Financial activities employment declined by 22,000 in May and is down by 107,000 since its peak one year ago. Over the month, job losses occurred in insurance carriers and related activities (-11,000) and commercial banking (-3,000).

Employment in transportation and warehousing was essentially unchanged in May (+1,000) but is down by 92,000 since reaching a peak in February 2025. Over the month, transit and ground passenger transportation (+9,000) and warehousing and storage (+6,000) added jobs. Air transportation lost 9,000 jobs, largely reflecting Spirit Airlines’ business closure on May 2.

Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries including construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, information and professional and business services.