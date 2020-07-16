REBusinessOnline

BLT Enterprises Acquires Industrial Life Sciences Facility in Southern California for $40.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

2827-Whiptail-Loop-W-Carlsbad-CA

SAFC Carlsbad, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, occupies the 146,100-square-foot industrial life science facility at 2827 Whiptail Loop West in Carlsbad, Calif.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — BLT Enterprises has purchased an industrial life sciences property located at 2827 Whiptail Loop West in Carlsbad. RPG sold the asset for $40.4 million.

Completed in 2019, the 146,100-square-foot property features 30-foot clear heights, eight dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 4,000 amps of power, Grade B, C, D classification clean rooms, a dedicated lab exhaust system, a vacuum pump system and a PH neutralization system.

SAFC Carlsbad Inc. fully occupies the property. The tenant is a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, a multinational pharmaceutical, life sciences, research and development company headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

