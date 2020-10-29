BLT Enterprises Acquires Multi-Tenant Creative Office Property in West Los Angeles for $9.3M

Located at 2256 Barry Ave. in West Los Angeles, the two-unit property features more than 16,050 square feet of creative office space.

LOS ANGELES — Santa Monica, Calif.-based BLT Enterprises has purchased a multi-tenant creative office building in West Los Angeles. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $9.3 million.

Located at 2256 Barry Ave., the property consists of two units, the first built in 2004 and the second in 2016. Offering more than 16,050 square feet, the asset was fully leased at the time of acquisition.

Michael Preiss of rsfLA represented the seller in the transaction. BLT’s current West Los Angeles and Hollywood holdings now total nearly 300,000 square feet, with development opportunities for 450,000 square feet.