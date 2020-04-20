REBusinessOnline

BLT Enterprises Acquires Two Creative Office Properties in Hollywood for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

6151-Santa-Monica-Blvd-Hollywood-CA

BLT plans to convert the 18,000-square-foot property at 6151 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood, Calif., into a modern creative industrial compound.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Santa Monica, Calif.-based BLT Enterprises has purchased two office properties in Hollywood for a total consideration of $20 million. The properties are a creative office asset at 5735 Melrose Ave. and an 18,000-square-foot production and entertainment office compound at 6151 Santa Monica Blvd.

BLT plans to transform the Santa Monica Boulevard property into a modern creative industrial compound catering to production catering to production companies, digital advertising agencies and other companies at the convergence of tech and media. The Melrose property already underwent a renovation to fit the needs of the marketplace.

Brad McCoy and David Wilson of Lee & Associates represented BLT in both transactions. Adam Hall of TOLD Partners represented the undisclosed seller of the Santa Monica property, while Paul Brehme and Brad McCoy of Lee & Associates represented the seller of the Melrose property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters.



