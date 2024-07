LAS VEGAS — BLT Enterprises has purchased an industrial warehouse property, located at 3131 Polaris Ave. in Las Vegas, from PepsiCo for an undisclosed price. In conjunction with the sale, PepsiCo has leased back the 88,457-square-foot property for one year.

Once PepsiCo vacates the property, BLT will implement value-add improvements, including upgrading onsite power and refurbishing the parking lot.