LOS ANGELES — BLT Enterprises has completed the off-market sale of an industrial warehouse to its long-time tenant, Expo Flooring, for $4.7 million. Located at 1933 Alameda St., the 15,836-square-foot warehouse is situated on 23,295 square feet of land in Central Los Angeles, just off Interstate 10. Through its ownership, BLT implemented a series of improvements to the property, including replacing the roof in 2015. BLT initially purchased the property in 2006.